Fabian Cancellera wants you to buy his PS5 and will throw in a bike for free

Former world champion Fabian Cancellera has a sweeet deal if you love video games and bikes. On Thursday, the Swiss rider realized that he had bought a christmas present for his nephew that he wouldn’t need. Turns out the Paris-Roubaix and Flanders winner didn’t realize the kid already had a Sony PS5.

When he learned that, he figured he might as well try and sell it to the Twitterverse. And with a push of a button, he tweeted out that he would be selling the console–and throw in a bike for free!

Pretty good deal.