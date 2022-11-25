Fabian Cancellera wants you to buy his PS5 and will throw in a bike for free
Former world champion tweeted out an offer you can’t refuse
Former world champion Fabian Cancellera has a sweeet deal if you love video games and bikes. On Thursday, the Swiss rider realized that he had bought a christmas present for his nephew that he wouldn’t need. Turns out the Paris-Roubaix and Flanders winner didn’t realize the kid already had a Sony PS5.
When he learned that, he figured he might as well try and sell it to the Twitterverse. And with a push of a button, he tweeted out that he would be selling the console–and throw in a bike for free!
Pretty good deal.
Hey everyone, I went holiday shopping and got this for nephew to find out he already has one, i have this for retail price If someone could buy this from me it would be awesome, I will additionally ship out one of my bikes with the console, all funds will go to charity ! pic.twitter.com/dIIOJIZ6Hy
— Fabian Cancellara (@f_cancellara) November 25, 2022