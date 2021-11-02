Home > News

Fans are dressing up as the “allez opi omi” woman at bike races

Does this mean she’s forgiven?

Photo by: Philip Hutchinson @phutch
November 2, 2021

You can’t say “infamous” without saying “famous.” The French woman who accidentally took down half the Tour de France peloton with her “allez opi omi” sign was definitely the topic of many conversations this summer, and more recently after her day in court. The woman will receive her verdict in December, and could face a hefty fine and jail time. Some people seem not to have learned from the accident, either, given that something similar happened in the Canary Islands.

Despite the anger over her recklessness, it seems she’s been quite the hit at Halloween-themed cross races all over the world.

Here in Canada, an “allez opi omi” costume was spotted at at the Ontario provincial cyclocross championships

There was a comedian, Léa Stréliskii from Quebec who donned the outfit.

At the Chicago Cross Cup, the “allez opi omi” costume was spotted, among others.

 

At the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Overijse, Belgium, people watching definitely noticed a familiar sign.

And here’s the proof.

What office Halloween party would be complete without the famous peloton-crasher?

To some in France, however, the “allez opi omi” event has become a euphemism for doing something very reckless at races, whether it’s bikes or cars.