Fans are dressing up as the “allez opi omi” woman at bike races

You can’t say “infamous” without saying “famous.” The French woman who accidentally took down half the Tour de France peloton with her “allez opi omi” sign was definitely the topic of many conversations this summer, and more recently after her day in court. The woman will receive her verdict in December, and could face a hefty fine and jail time. Some people seem not to have learned from the accident, either, given that something similar happened in the Canary Islands.

Despite the anger over her recklessness, it seems she’s been quite the hit at Halloween-themed cross races all over the world.

Here in Canada, an “allez opi omi” costume was spotted at at the Ontario provincial cyclocross championships

That’s a wrap on CX Provincials! Thank you to the organizers, volunteers and riders for a great event 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♂️ #OCACX 📸 Joe Hall pic.twitter.com/CSJp24ahTL — Ontario Cycling (@ontariocycling) October 31, 2021

There was a comedian, Léa Stréliskii from Quebec who donned the outfit.

Je suis la madame qui a fait tomber tout le monde au Tour de France. Joyeuse Halloween! #ShitHappens 🎃👻🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OpTQFTyIdq — Léa Stréliski (@LeaStreliski) October 31, 2021

At the Chicago Cross Cup, the “allez opi omi” costume was spotted, among others.

Please tell us you got a pic of the woman with the “Allez Opi Omi” sign???!???! 🙏 — ChicagoCyclocrossCup (@ChiCrossCup) October 31, 2021

At the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Overijse, Belgium, people watching definitely noticed a familiar sign.

Watching the Cyclocross World Cup on Eurosport and some guy is there with a cardboard ALLEZOPIOMI Sign… — 🦊 Auro D. Hikoshi 🦊 (@CooroSnowFox) October 31, 2021

And here’s the proof.

What office Halloween party would be complete without the famous peloton-crasher?

The staff of @onmilwaukee once again rocking Halloween at our office. This tradition goes back to at least 2002. pic.twitter.com/znISG00ibO — Andy Tarnoff (@AndyTarnoff) October 28, 2021

To some in France, however, the “allez opi omi” event has become a euphemism for doing something very reckless at races, whether it’s bikes or cars.