Fort Bill hype: The Syndicate replaces Goldstone and Trek is fired up

This time next week, riders will be back on course at one of the most iconic World Cup venues, Fort William, for the start of the 2024 downhill season. One of the longest and most physical tracks of the year, the return of Fort Bill will be a big test of rider’s off-season training.

Trek Factory Racing has the whole gang back together for the first time in a couple years. Syndicate is still missing Jackson Goldstone. The Canadian is on the injured reserve list after a hefty crash at Hardline and looks like he might be there for a while. But the team has added Ollie Davis in his place. Goldstone isn’t leaving the squad, of course, but the Syndicate is adding Davis to race while their wunderkind is on the sidelines.

The Syndicate Ep. 2 Japan and a new teammate

Trek Factory Racing, is also keen to get racing. The team, including B.C.’s Bodhi Kuhn and French contender Loris Vergier are together in Europe getting ready. For the first time in a couple of years, this includes past world champion Reece Wilson.

Trek Factory Racing: 2024 Pre-season