Frederik Frison is out of the Classics due to severe dog bite in the groin

Frederik Frison’s Classics season has been marred after a dog bit him in the worst possible way. Q36.5 Pro Cycling made a big signing over the winter, bringing the experienced Belgian onto the team. However, after the attack from a doggo, the 31-year-old is not racing anytime soon.

According to a statement from his team, Frison was injured in an unfortunate incident with a dog while collecting his daughter earlier this week. “He is currently receiving the required medical treatment, and we are optimistic about his recovery,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with Frederik and his family during this time. We look forward to seeing him back in action in the coming weeks.

Sadly, @FrederikFrison will not be on the start line for the Opening Weekend. He sustained an injury after an unfortunate incident earlier this week. Join us in wishing Frederik a full and speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CNvDHkLFJM — Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (@Q36_5ProCycling) February 23, 2024

“I went to visit friends in the late afternoon when it happened,” Frison said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad. “The moment I walked in, I was suddenly attacked by the family dog, a Weimaraner, with painful consequences. After all, the dog bit me in the private parts. And without going into detail: the damage is quite extensive. My hand also needed stitches. That’s because I wanted to defend myself and tried to push the dog away. Since Saturday, the pain has become somewhat bearable. Although I have to admit, sitting and standing up is still painful.”

The rider had surgery immediately following the incident. “Would you please mention urologist Philip Den Hollander of the Sint-Dimpna Hospital in Geel, because I owe a lot to his good care. He guided me very well through the operation process. And now during recovery,” he added. “Den Hollander knows that a cyclist has to sit on a saddle for a long time and therefore a full recovery is very important. The fact that he immediately took care of me can only contribute to this.”

Despite the gruesome injuries, Frison is doing his best to be positive. “Of course, it wasn’t that much fun watching the Omloop on television, but I’m trying to put it down. It is now this way and not otherwise,” he said.