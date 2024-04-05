Frenetic penultimate stage of Itzulia Basque Country ends in photo finish

The pace was relentless all day, perhaps the counterintuitive tonic for Friday’s stage of Itzulia Basque Country after Thursday’s havoc. Romain Grégoire of Groupama-FDJ was the fastest in a photo finish on the penultimate day. Mattias Skjelmose kept the yellow jersey.

Le lancer de vélo 🥵 😍 pic.twitter.com/teebRTryTN — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) April 5, 2024

Thursday’s terrible crash

The horror wreck on Thursday left Jonas Vingegaard, Jay Vine, Steff Cras, Remco Evenepoel and Sean Quinn with serious injuries, Cras, Quinn and Vine receiving the worst. Primož Roglič and Natnael Tesfatsion withdrew with numerous bruises, contusions and abrasions. On Friday morning, Visma-Lease a Bike reported that Vingegaard suffered a collapsed lung.

Mattias Skjelmose assumed the race lead four seconds ahead of Juan Ayuso. Brandon McNulty was +0:13 and Mikel Landa had a lot of work to do 45 seconds back.

The Course

There was a Cat. 1 in the first half of 175 km, but the real charge would come in the two 25-km circuits around Amorebieta-Etxano. Each contained Cat. 3 Muniketagaina, 3.4 km of 7.3 percent, the final ascent cresting 12 km from the finish line.

We’re traveling to Amorebieta today, where a series of small but steep climbs promise to create some interesting gaps between the #Itzulia2024 GC contenders. pic.twitter.com/nw4y5aS7Xk — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) April 5, 2024

One hundred kilometers into the stage, there was no breakaway, although many riders tried. Mikel Landa crashed with two others and they all abandoned the race, Landa in an ambulance. Sepp Kuss and Isaac del Toro thought they might be the day’s rabbits, but they too were captured.

A nontet bounced away before the first scale of Muniketagaina. It was nabbed right before the peak, Santiago Buitrago tipping over first. An octet formed around Buitrago and Marc Soler on the descent. Surprise–it was lassoed. A new gang formed on the way to Muniketagaina 2.

The attacks were relentless on the last climb. Skjelmose was able to keep up on the ascent and descent. Twenty-five riders drove towards the last uncategorized hill. McNulty made a move with 6.3 km to go to no avail. Del Toro dashed away under the red kite, Ethan Hayter on his six. Carlos Rodriguez surged clear. It came back together in the final 250 metres and it was a blanket finish with five chaps across the road.

Max Schachmann’s third place put him into second place, two second in arrears of Skjelmose.

Saturday concludes the 63rd edition with seven categorized climbs over 137 km.



2024 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5

1) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama-FDJ) 3:43:48

2) Orluis Aular (Venezuela/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) s.t.

3) Max Schachmann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

2024 Itzulia Basque Country GC

1) Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 12:19:39

2) Max Schachmann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:02

3) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:04