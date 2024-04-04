Itzulia crash update: Remco Evenepoel breaks collarbone, Roglic escapes fractures

Thursday’s racing at Itzulia Baque Country was neutralized when a dozen riders were involved in a scary crash as the race approached the finish line. Several pre-race favourites, including Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, were among those injured in the crash. Numerous riders sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the scarier images that broadcasters showed, repeatedly, was of Jonas Vingegaard leaving the race on a stretcher via ambulance. Visma – Lease-a-Bike has since updated that the Tour de France champions injuries are not as serious as initially feared, though not great either.

Remco Evenepoel shared a video update via his Soudal Quick-Step team’s account. One of the pre-race favourites, Evenepoel will be out for at least a couple of months with a broken collarbone and shoulder blade. The Belgian is headed home for surgery but, in his update, says his long-term season goals remain intact without going into too much detail what that means yet.

A message from @EvenepoelRemco for his fans 😊 pic.twitter.com/GiyApRw8Ij — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) April 4, 2024

Primoz Roglic, also caught up in the crash, left in the team car, not an ambulance. His Bora-Hansgrohe team added an update simply stating that the newly-signed star did not suffer any fractures in the fall, but added “heal up soon.” So presumably Roglic is feeling the cumulative effects after crashing the day before as well.

➡️ La imagen que todos esperábamos ver, @rogla nos da el OK 👍. Seguimos pendientes del resto de afectados. 🏆 @bancosabadell 🔴 MORE INFO ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/JABIxm2f7g #Itzulia2024 pic.twitter.com/IuiTr27oe2 — Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 4, 2024

UAE Emirates’ Jay Vine is, so far, one of the worst off after the serious crash. The team shared an update from its Medical Director, Dr. Adriano Rotunno:

“Jay Vine suffered a heavy crash today during the race and sustained a cervical and two thoracic spine vertebral body fractures.Thankfully no neurological involvement, and there are no other major injuries or head trauma. Jay will stay in hospital for neurological observation. We await spinal orthopaedic assessment and further management.”

Medical update on @JayVine3 : Dr. Adriano Rotunno (Medical Director): "Jay Vine suffered a heavy crash today during the race and sustained a cervical and two thoracic spine vertebral body fractures. 1 | 2#Itzulia2024 #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/fcyP2VaBvl — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) April 4, 2024

Of the many riders involved, Team TotalEnergies’ Staff Cras suffered some of the more serious injuries reported so far. The team reported that Cras is suffering from a right pneumothorax (air between the lung and the chest wall), several rib fractures and two dorsal vertebral fractures. The TotalEnergies rider is remains in hospital under observation.

Des nouvelles de Steff : Après des examens plus poussés, @SteffCras souffre d’un pneumothorax à droite, de plusieurs fractures costales associées et de deux fractures vertébrales dorsales, en plus de plusieurs hématomes, plaies et dermabrasions. (1/2)#Itzulia2024 pic.twitter.com/Ha8wHRFsPt — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) April 4, 2024

EF Pro Cycling’s Sean Quinn looked to be one of the worst off in the crash, based off the live feed. The U.S. racer was one of several to leave in an ambulance. The team updated that Quinn has sustained a concussion and sternum fracture along with the expected scrapes and bruises.

Sean Quinn suffered a concussion as well as a sternum fracture, abrasions and bruising during his crash in today’s stage of Itzulia Basque Country. He has entered our team’s concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored by our team medical staff. We wish all the other… — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) April 4, 2024

Lidl-Trek’s Eritrean rider, Natnatel Tesfazion, suffered numerous cuts and bruises but appears to have escaped the crash without any broken bones. He has left the hospital, but the team is still concerned about injuries to his elbow sustained in the fall.