Gazprom-RusVelo’s appeal of the withdrawal of UCI license rejected

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has denied the appeal made by the Russian Gazprom-RusVelo team regarding the UCI’s decision to revoke its ProTeam license. This decision stemmed from the UCI’s move to prohibit all teams and sponsors with ties to Russia and its ally Belarus following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.

On Wednesday, the UCI posted a statement about the appeal by the team to the CAS.

“Among the list of measures, two of them directly affected team Gazprom-RusVelo, which was registered as a UCI ProTeam at the time,” the statement began. “The registration as a UCI team was withdrawn for all teams of Russian and Belarusian nationality, including Gazprom-RusVelo, and the sponsorship of Russian and Belarusian brands or products was declared as being contrary to article 1.1.089 of the UCI Regulations and therefore forbidden on any UCI International Calendar event.”

The statement then says that, “The paying agent of the team, Provelo AG, filed an appeal with the (CAS) on 22 March 2023, which has now rendered its award rejecting in full the paying agent’s claims.”

The UCI concluded by saying it agrees with this decision, stating that it aligns with the firm position the international governing body has adopted in response to the military aggression against Ukraine.