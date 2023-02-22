Here’s Tom Pidcock descending like an absolute god in LA

On Monday, Safa Brian posted an incredible video riding behind Tom Pidcock descending the very gnarly, super-fast descent down Tuna Canyon in LA. You can watch the entire thing from the point of view of his helmet-cam. Don’t worry if your palms get sweaty and you flinch a little as they carve the corners. Pidcock absolutely nails the corners, riding outside to inside like a king.

This isn’t the first incredible video of the former cyclocross world champ riding down a hill with unbelievable skills. On stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France, Piddy went around the bends with such speed and grace, the videos went viral.

He also knows how to recover when things don’t go exactly as planned down a hill. In the final time trial of the Volta a Algarve, the winner of the 2022 Alpe d’Huez stage almost totally biffed it while wearing the leader’s jersey. Somehow, he did not.

Sit back and watch Pidcock descend down the one-way downhill below. And maybe take a deep breath after.