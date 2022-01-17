Here’s what it’s like to try and ride in Ontario or Quebec today
Massive snowstorm hit the two provinces todayPhoto by: Chris Drew @chrisjamesdrew
Canadian Cycling Magazine is a big advocate of winter cycling, so much so that if you scour the site you’ll find all kinds of tips and tricks for riding all year long.
Using treaded or studded tires, giving yourself more time, and wearing enough clothes are just some of the many nuggets of wisdom to ride in the dead of winter.
That being said, following a huge (and still ongoing) snowstorm in most cities in Ontario and Quebec, today may be the day not to go for an outdoor spin.
For some, where the bike paths were cleared, it was doable in Hamilton, Ontario.
This morning's ride to my essential job was not dangerous and did not take me any longer than normal because the winter cycling network was well- maintained with only light snow cover. 🚲❄️❄️❄️#equity #winterbiking #Snowmageddon2022 #ottbike pic.twitter.com/EMrk0toQtV
— Dave Robertson (@DaveBikeSki) January 17, 2022
Some braved the snow in the early hours.
Scenes from #ONStorm: A winter storm plowing through a large swath of southern Ontario has caused widespread school closures and transportation disruptions.https://t.co/OoXn7StiAz pic.twitter.com/7g9VBpz94A
— The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) January 17, 2022
But as the day progressed, the roads got worse and worse in downtown Toronto.
Wow!!! Snow, snow, everywhere and not a car can drive! #ONStorm #NorthYor #Snowmageddon2022 pic.twitter.com/BP2BgY79o9
— Missy Deyo (@MissyDeyo) January 17, 2022
Even the streetcars got stuck.
Oh no! TTC streetcars are stuck in the snow all along King ❄️ – 📹 ltombolicious #Toronto #TTC #ONstorm #snowTO pic.twitter.com/3nxnBR8DRa
— blogTO (@blogTO) January 17, 2022
Most of the bike paths were not cleared.
Why don’t we plow bike lanes @CityofLdnOnt ? pic.twitter.com/Bu80V8nhEX
— Andrew Hunniford (@AndrewHunniford) January 17, 2022
It’s hard to say if Montreal is worse or better.
#WATCH: Already 10cm of snow has fallen in downtown Montreal. @rubertuccinews pic.twitter.com/ge1WehF3Lg
— CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) January 17, 2022
Cyclists stuck at home still did notice that the plows are having a hard enough time clearing most roads, let alone bike paths.
If only drivers stayed out of the bike lanes the way snowplows do. pic.twitter.com/yAcvg8vzG6
— Tom Flood (@tomflood1) January 17, 2022
Some cyclists swapped their bikes for skis.
It's a little deep on the first pass lol pic.twitter.com/YF6oGO9cMR
— Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) January 17, 2022
Although the temperatures in both provinces aren’t so cold, and a ride might actually be somewhat enjoyable, you’d probably want to use a mountain bike today. Because as you can see, it’s definitely not the best conditions for a fun little ride. But to those who do weather the storm, as it were, Godspeed.
A #Winnipeg style walk to work today in Toronto cc @nathanmwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/nvAVnfmKgm
— Chris Drew (@chrisjamesdrew) January 17, 2022