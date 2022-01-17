Here’s what it’s like to try and ride in Ontario or Quebec today

Canadian Cycling Magazine is a big advocate of winter cycling, so much so that if you scour the site you’ll find all kinds of tips and tricks for riding all year long.

Using treaded or studded tires, giving yourself more time, and wearing enough clothes are just some of the many nuggets of wisdom to ride in the dead of winter.

That being said, following a huge (and still ongoing) snowstorm in most cities in Ontario and Quebec, today may be the day not to go for an outdoor spin.

For some, where the bike paths were cleared, it was doable in Hamilton, Ontario.

This morning's ride to my essential job was not dangerous and did not take me any longer than normal because the winter cycling network was well- maintained with only light snow cover. 🚲❄️❄️❄️#equity #winterbiking #Snowmageddon2022 #ottbike pic.twitter.com/EMrk0toQtV — Dave Robertson (@DaveBikeSki) January 17, 2022

Some braved the snow in the early hours.

Scenes from #ONStorm: A winter storm plowing through a large swath of southern Ontario has caused widespread school closures and transportation disruptions.https://t.co/OoXn7StiAz pic.twitter.com/7g9VBpz94A — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) January 17, 2022

But as the day progressed, the roads got worse and worse in downtown Toronto.

Even the streetcars got stuck.

Most of the bike paths were not cleared.

It’s hard to say if Montreal is worse or better.

Cyclists stuck at home still did notice that the plows are having a hard enough time clearing most roads, let alone bike paths.

If only drivers stayed out of the bike lanes the way snowplows do. pic.twitter.com/yAcvg8vzG6 — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) January 17, 2022

Some cyclists swapped their bikes for skis.

It's a little deep on the first pass lol pic.twitter.com/YF6oGO9cMR — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) January 17, 2022

Although the temperatures in both provinces aren’t so cold, and a ride might actually be somewhat enjoyable, you’d probably want to use a mountain bike today. Because as you can see, it’s definitely not the best conditions for a fun little ride. But to those who do weather the storm, as it were, Godspeed.