The 7 emotional stages of winter riding

Most of Canada has seen their first snowfall, and this means that for the non-Zwifters, winter riding has officially begun. While some cyclists enjoy cold weather riding more than others, there are seven inevitable steps that we go through when venturing into the wild snow-covered streets.

Stage 1: Convincing yourself to get out of bed

When the alarm goes off, and it’s so dark and cold, actually committing to the morning ride can be very hard. In the summer months you’re sometimes going out the door to avoid the rising temperatures, but in the winter, all you want is some sunshine and warmth. Sadly, chances are your ride isn’t going to bring you either of those things. So you consider skipping your ride, or consider jumping on the trainer. Or you remind yourself that you actually really like cycling and you’ll be better for getting it done. So you rise.

Stage 2: Layering

Layering is one of the most important aspects of successful winter cycling. Too many layers, you’re hot, not enough layers, you’re a human popsicle. Almost every cyclist will check the weather, consider their outfit, put said outfit on, reconsider their outfit, and maybe change once more. Layering is a black art.

Stage 3: Stepping out the door

Once you’re stepped out of the warmth of your home, the cold wind will smack you in the face and force you to reconsider your decision. You haven’t gotten sweaty yet, there’s still time to bail on your workout and climb back into your bed. But then you turn a corner, and the wind is not so bad. Or maybe you go up a hill and feel your legs coming to life.

Stage 4: The first 10 minutes

The first 10 minutes of winter cycling can be universally terrible. If you’ve layered properly, chances are you’re going to be pretty cold at the beginning. Remind yourself that this will all be over soon, and that the longer your ride, the warmer you’ll be.

Stage 5: This isn’t so bad

Now that you’ve warmed up and worked into your ride, you’re feeling pretty good. This is why you get out of bed in the morning, you love doing this. At this point you’re feeling like a winter riding warrior, and maybe even getting a little cocky. You’re a true Canadian! You’re in the great outdoors, and you’re loving it!

Stage 6: OMG my hands and feet are cold and I think my eyebrows froze

As your ride comes to a close, your body will feel good, but your face and extremities will be colder than ever. Keeping your face warm throughout a ride is very difficult but either a buff or face mask can help. Hopefully water isn’t freezing on your face but we can’t guarantee that.

Stage 7: Hot shower, right now and crank up the heat at home

Congratulations, you did it. Ride is over! Same time tomorrow?