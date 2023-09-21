Highlights: EDR finals in Châtel

The first Enduro World Cup series is done and dusted and, after a thrilling weekend in Châtel, France, Canadians have quite a lot to show for it.

Jesse Melamed (Canyon Cllctv) stood on the box twice on Sunday. The Canadian won the final EDR round of 2023 and finishing second in the pro men’s overall. Emmy Lan kept her winning streak going across the race’s name change, adding an under-21 Enduro World Cup overall title to her 2022 Enduro World Series title. There were more Canadians on the podium, in the top 10 and scattered among the top results, too.

Catch up on everything that happened in Châtel in the highlights below.

Highlights: 2023 Châtel Enduro World Cup