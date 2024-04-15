Highlights from UCI Track Nations Cup Day 3 plus photo gallery

Lauriane Genest took a bronze medal for Team Canada on the last day of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup, on Sunday in Milton, Ont. After narrowly missing podium positions in previous events, Genest, an Olympic bronze medalist in keirin, seized the opportunity to shine on home soil. She secured the bronze just 0.133s behind reigning world champion Ellesse Andrews (NZL), with Steffie van der Peet claiming silver.

Reflecting on her achievement, Genest expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of patience and determination in securing the medal.

Dylan Bibic celebrates his Elimination win The Canadian men’s Team Sprint team: James HEDGCOCK leads out Tyler RORKE Steve Fleck interviews Dylan Bibic after his Elimination gold medal Team Canada in the Team Sprint: Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah van Dam, Erin Attwell and Ariane Bonhomme. Dylan Bibic at the front

“I had to be really patient in the final,” Genest said. “When I saw that I was sixth with one lap to go, I didn’t really believe that I could go up in front, but things fell into place, and I really gave it my all in the last lap. The medal solidifies that I’m capable of doing well in the keirin, especially as I won bronze in Australia last month.”

Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell, was surprise at her weekend’s outcomes but remained proud of Team Canada’s collective effort.

“It wasn’t what I expected, my legs were more present than I thought, but I didn’t execute well on sprint day,” commented Mitchell. “I leave satisfied and very proud of every Canadian, as we are on track to qualify the greatest team of all time for the Olympics.”

Despite a setback for Jackie Boyle following a crash in qualifying, Maggie Coles-Lyster showcased consistent performance, finishing sixth in the omnium event.