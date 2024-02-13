Hip hop star Rick Ross offers $1,000 to anyone that can ride a penny farthing

On Saturday, hip hop star Rick Ross offered $1,000 for anyone who can ride a penny farthing, also known as a high wheel bicycle. He posted the unique challenge on his Instagram Story. The 48-year-old Miami artist said, “Whoever could ride this bike right here, I’ll give you $1,000 right now but you gotta go down the hill. You got to go down the hill.” (He really wanted to make sure that going down said hill was key to the challlenge.

The bicycles emerged during the late 19th century, revolutionizing personal transportation. Invented by British engineer James Starley around the 1870s, it gained popularity in the 1870s and 1880s. The design featured a large front wheel, providing greater speed, while the smaller rear wheel offered stability.

Named for the British penny and farthing coins, representing the drastic size difference between the wheels, the Penny Farthing became a symbol of the Victorian era’s technological advancement and leisure culture. Despite its popularity, safety concerns and the invention of the safety bicycle eventually led to the Penny Farthing’s decline by the early 20th century.

It’s not clear if anyone has taken Rozay on the challenge, but if you did, you’d definitely have to do it while cranking out his hit, “Super High.”