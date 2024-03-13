How many of these French cycling terms do you know?

If you watch professional cycling on television, you have undoubtedly seen lots of French terms on the feed, even if the commentators are speaking English. In fact, you’ll also notice that the commentators themselves will use French terms for pro cycling. The language acts as a lingua franca for both riders and staff. Given the long history of cycling in the country – the first Tour de France was in 1903—it’s no surprise that these terms are the standard for the sport.

Some of these terms are pretty common—everyone knows what a peloton or maillot is, but how many of the rest are you familiar with?

People in pro cycling

arriere de la course – back of the race

autobus – a group of cyclists who ride to try and finish in the time limit, (“grupetto” in Italian.)

directeur sportif – sports director, or manager

domestique – a support rider. The rider who carries bottles, paces a leader back on or sets the pace at the front

échappé – a breakaway

guerrier – a warrior

grimpeur – a climber

la tête de course – leader, or literally, front of the race

le metier – the occupation, trade, or profession of being a professional cyclist

peloton – main bunch of riders. Translates to platoon or squad.

poursuivant – a chaser

poisson pilote – the “pilot fish,” the last leadout man who guides the team sprinter to the line

puncheur – a rider with explosive acceleration that can attack hard up short climbs

rouleur – a steady rider

soigneur – rider’s helper, from the French verb soigner, to take care of

During a race

à bloc – riding as hard and fast as you can

jour sans – a day without. When a rider has a bad day during a race

sans chaine – “without chain:” an amazing ride. It’s when your legs feel so great, it’s as if there’s no chain.

souplesse – using a supple pedal stroke, riding smoothly

Items and equipment

bidon – water bottle

crevaison – flat

dossard – race number

gilet – vest

maillot – jersey (notably, the maillot jaune)

musette – feed bag. The name comes from the French for a small bagpipe. The bags are tucked to the side and resemble one.

pneu – tire

Things, places and occurrences

chute – crash

col – mountain pass

contre la montre – literally, against the clock, a time trial

côte – hill

course – race

course par étapes – stage race

descente – descent

départ fictif – the “fictional start”. Riders will assemble in the village départ, the start village, and start the race, but it is neutralized

départ réel – when the flag drops from the lead car, the race is on.

étape – stage

hors catégorie – a mountain pass that is “beyond classification”

la flamme rouge – red marker at 1 kilometre from finish

montée – slope

parcours – route, course

relai – a pull in a breakaway or pack, “prendre un relai”, take a pull

zone de ravitaillement – feed zone

Prizes and results

classement – standings

la bonification – bonus points

lanterne rouge – last rider

le maillot à pois – polka dot jersey (best climber)

le maillot blanc – white jersey (best young rider)

le maillot jaune – you probably already know this

le maillot vert – green jersey (best sprinter)

prime – pronounced “preme,” it refers to a prize midway in the race. The term comes from the French for a work bonus.

palmarés – a list of results and accomplishments for a cyclist