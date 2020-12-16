How to see your Strava Year in Sport, the summary of all your 2020 activities

Strava’s Year in Sport summary is a highly personalized report for Strava athletes that highlights your data insights, meaningful social engagements and stand-out moments from this past year. You’ve probably seen some friends posting theirs on social media, but it might not be immediately obvious how to access yours. Here are some steps you can go through to find your personalized report.

Firstly, log in to the mobile Strava app and select your profile from the bottom navigation bar. Year in Sport is mobile only, so you won’t be able to access it if you only use strava on your computer. If you’re a Strava subscriber, you’ll be able to see your data as of Dec. 16. If you don’t subscribe, you’ll have to wait until Dec. 19 and you won’t receive as detailed of a report. Average pace, average speed, most active time of the day and achievements are only included for Strava subscribers.

RELATED: Strava’s Year in Sport offers some fascinating insights on 2020

If you feel like the whole picture of your year isn’t yet complete, don’t worry, there’s still time to squeeze in a few more rides. The stats will update automatically with any activities done before 2021, but keep in mind it could take up to 24 hours for your Year in Sport to refresh with new data.

The stats are highly personalized and the information displayed in your Year in Sport might look different than a friend’s report. You can also share your report and compare differences with friends on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Troubleshooting

If you’re a subscriber and your Year in Report still isn’t showing up, there are a few steps you can try. Make sure you have the latest version of the Strava app installed. If you have an iPhone, make sure your phone is updated to iOS 13 or newer. You’ll also have to have logged at least three activities for the year to be able to see your Year in Sport. The feature will only be available December 2020 and January 2021 and will return in December 2021.