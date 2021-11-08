How you know you’re spending too much time with your cycling teammate

Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin, like most pro cyclists, spend 200 days of the year on the road. In pro cycling, you can spend more time with your teammates than your family, partner or spouse. It’s part of the reason why pro teams make sure that riders who ride under the same colours get on well. You’re going to be spending hours training and racing together every day, and weeks and weeks in hotels. If you’re going to try and win races as a unit, you’ll want to mesh well.

Many cyclists have said the bond they form when racing is closer than their non-cycling friends. Suffering in the gutter, riding up and down mountains in either the scorching heat or icy rain, will definitely accelerate a friendship.

Woods and Boivin are currently in Tel Aviv as part of the 2022 Israel Start-Up Nation launch. They are rooming once again, and as Boivin noted, given all the time they’ve spent away from home, it’s not surprising such a mistake could be made.