ICYMI, watch Tom Pidcock absolutely eat dirt in a spectacular crash

On Sunday, in the third round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee Tom Pidcock looked like he was heading to a runaway win at the GP Sven Nys in Baal before a final lap crash took him out of contention.

After the fall, Eli Iserbyt would take the lead and take his first win since October. Although Pidcock had a slight biff on the fourth lap, his crash in the closing minutes of the race was something else.

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider was coming down a fast downhill where it seems he got his wheel stuck in a rut and careened into the barriers. Thankfully the winner of Alpe d’Huez was fine. He managed to remount and jumped in with Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout, but he was clearly shaken and couldn’t stay on their wheels and ended up third.

Check out the wild crash below.