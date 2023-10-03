Ilan Van Wilder: ‘We don’t agree with this shit, we want to continue as Soudal-QuickStep’

Soudal-QuickStep’s Ilan Van Wilder did not hold back in the post-race interview after winning Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday. The Belgian took the win in the 196.5 km race over Richard Carapaz and Aleksandr Vlasov, with Michael Woods finishing right in the mix in sixth, just behind Tadej Pogačar.

Despite some exciting racing in the lead-up to Il Lombardia, the real fireworks came after the day was over when Van Wilder shared just how some of the riders involved in the Jumbo-Visma/Soudal-QuickStep merger were feeling.

“I just wanted to make tempo, then I had a gap and then I went full gas, with my sport director Bramati turning crazy in the car saying I had to do a TT until the finish, and I did,” he began. “I had a lot of mental strength from it, these have been difficult weeks for us.“This victory is for our staff and my teammates, to show we don’t agree with all this shit, and we want to continue Soudal-QuickStep. We are strong enough and I hope it will be like this.”

A recent report claims that only six riders from the Belgian team will join the Dutch outfit, but there’s so many rumours out there it’s really unclear what will happen. The UCI has said that both teams must respect the rules and regulations concerning riders and staff, so it’s clear many involved are concerned.

Check out the interview below: