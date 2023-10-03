UCI warns Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step to stick to rules

On Tuesday, The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) issued a stern warning to Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step, emphasizing the necessity to adhere to UCI rules when it comes to honour current contracts not just with riders but also team personnel.

Although nothing is finalized about the merger between two of the top teams in the sport, rumours have been swirling for weeks after WielerFlits broke the news of the possible amalgamation.

In a statement, cycling’s governing body underscored the paramount significance of contract adherence, stating it as a top priority for the UCI.

“The UCI points out that any such operation must comply with the procedures and provisions set out in the UCI Regulations which, in particular, make it possible to ensure compliance with the contractual provisions for all personnel of the teams in question (riders, but also team management and other staff such as doctors, mechanics, sports assistants, drivers, etc.), which is of prime importance to the UCI,” the statement read.

In recent news concerning Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quickstep, we have engaged in discussions with both the UCI and the teams. At present, no concrete decisions have been reached, and the situation remains speculative. The UCI has assured us that existing regulations will safeguard… — Adam Hansen (@HansenAdam) October 3, 2023



The post also included a rather blunt “reminder” to the Dutch and Belgian squads.

“The two teams that hold UCI WorldTour licences, which were renewed for a three-year period (2023-2025) at the end of the registration procedure last year by the UCI Licence Commission, a body independent of the UCI,” it continued. “Nevertheless, in accordance with the UCI Regulations, this licence may be re-evaluated at any time. In this regard, if the continuity of one of the teams could not be guaranteed for the 2024 season, the number of UCI WorldTeams would be 17 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. As a result, the number of UCI ProTeams that are automatically invited to UCI WorldTour events would increase, in accordance with the provisions of article 2.1.007bis of the UCI Regulations.”