Ineos Grenadiers is going all in to try and beat Tadej Pogačar at the Giro

Ineos Grenadiers is doing everything it can to try and help Geraint Thomas beat the seemingly unbeatable Tadej Pogačar at the Giro.

The former Tour de France winner is the clear leader for the British squad, eager to win the race that he narrowly lost on the final time trial in 2023.

Thomas, 37, will lead a seasoned squad through the 21-stage event covering 3,400 km of racing, which begins in Turin on Saturday, May 4, and concluding in Rome on Sunday, May 26.

In 2023, the Welshman rode well throughout the event, wearing the Maglia Rosa until the penultimate stage. The climax of last year’s Giro unfolded in a thrilling final time trial, culminating on a challenging ascent. It was then that Primož Roglič seized the pink jersey from Thomas and donned it in Rome.

Beating the unbeatable

When it comes to the overall standings, Pogačar stands out as the rider everyone is aiming to surpass. Currently leading UCI world rankings, the Slovenian prodigy makes his debut in the Corsa Rosa. And he has a wave of momentum behind him. His remarkable start to the season, clinching victory in seven out of ten racing days, further solidifies his status as the one to watch in the race.

Thymen Arensman, the Dutch rider who took sixth place overall in 2023 and was runner-up in the youth classification, returns to provide vital support to Thomas in the challenging mountain stages.

A strong team for the Corsa Rosa

According to Ineos – Grenadiers, Ben Swift, will take on the role of road captain, to help with the team’s strategy of aggressive racing and capitalizing on every opportunity. Italian Filippo Ganna, will be there. He will target the individual time trials of stages seven and 14. His watts will also be useful in helping Thomas on any flat stages. Jhonatan Narváez, a stage winner in 2020 and exhibiting strong form early in the season, embarks on his fifth Giro d’Italia, bringing his seasoned expertise to the team.

Tobias Foss, a recent victor in the Tour of the Alps opening stage and a former top-10 finisher at the Giro. He joins the squad as a Grenadier for his maiden Grand Tour appearance. Foss will be an important ally to Thomas when the course gets lumpy.

Riders for the mountains

Making his debut in the Grand Tour arena is 22-year-old Magnus Sheffield. The American has garnered attention with impressive performances in one-week stage races and time trial events. The squad’s line-up is completed by Connor Swift who rides his first Giro d’Italia having completed the Tour de France three times.

“We’ve selected a strong, versatile line-up for this year’s Giro d’Italia which will enable us to race the way we love,” Steve Cummings, the team’s director of racing said. “It will be three long weeks of full gas, hard racing and we know where we need to put the pressure on, and where we will be able to fight for opportunities.”

A team with multiple strong GC riders

Cummings mentioned the team boast three riders in the general classification who have all secured top-10 finishes in the race. With six summit finishes in the battle for GC and ample opportunities for stage victories.

Geraint Thomas is more than ready for the challenge

Thomas said his preparation has been going according to plan and he’s ready to race.

“We have a strong line-up and there is a good bond with this group. The core is the same as last year’s Giro team But with some great additions for this year,” he said. “We have spent a lot of time together at training camp. We know what we need to do and are all feeling super motivated to get the job done and deliver.”

The Welshman knows that it won’t be easy to beat the UAE – Emirates rider.

On Pogi

“Obviously Tadej Pogačar is the pre-race favourite and has a strong team around him, and that changes the dynamic of the race a bit,” he added “But that also means all eyes will be on him over three long weeks of hard racing. Our plan is to be aggressive. To take the race on and look for every opportunity to add pressure and take time.”

Like Pogačar, Thomas will be racing both the Giro and the Tour.

“There has been a different approach and slower build-up this season. But I am feeling good and not thinking beyond the coming weeks in Italy. My only focus now is the Giro and arriving there in my best shape possible,” he concluded.

