Ineos-Grenadiers rider Cameron Wurf went for a 20 km run after Paris-Roubaix

For Cameron Wurf, Paris-Roubaix wasn’t enough: He did a half-marathon run just hours later.

Ironman champion Wurf has been doing double duty for a few years now–he’s a pro rider as part of the Ineos Grenadiers in addition to being one of the sport’s premier long-distance competitors. Last year he managed to combine his pro cycling career with a runner-up finish at Ironman Vitoria-Gasteiz, along with an 11th-place finish in Kona. Earlier this season he took fifth at Ironman South Africa.

Fitting his triathlon training around his cycling commitments can’t be easy, but yesterday Wurf proved just how tough he can be. After finishing what is likely the world’s toughest one-day cycling race, the infamous Paris-Roubaix with its brutal cobble sections, Wurf completed a half-marathon run in 86 minutes.

“The day presented a great opportunity to take advantage of running with some serious fatigue in the legs as I build towards my next Ironman,” Wurf wrote on Instagram.

Wurf called his Paris-Roubaix ride, “So Bumpy it hurts to Pee” in which he rode 262.83km in 6:11:14, at an average speed of 42.5 km/h. A few hours later, he ran 21.21km, titling it “Sunday Brick.”

Nobody: “Might go for a 20km run after finishing #ParisRoubaix” Cam Wurf: “Hold my bike!” pic.twitter.com/FFR5IwCpbn — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) April 10, 2023

Last year Wurf competed at the Ironman World Championship in St. George, Utah just a few weeks after helping his teammate Dylan van Baarle take the win at Paris Roubaix. Wurf wasn’t sure he would actually be able to compete in St. George – it wasn’t until the final Ineos roster for the Giro d’Italia was finalized (without his name on it) that he was cleared to make the trip to Utah.

Wurf has won Ironman events in his home country of Australia, along with Wales and Italy. He took fifth in Kona in 2019. Until Sam Laidlow shattered his time last October (4:04:35), Wurf had held the bike course record in Kona (4:09:06), which he posted in 2018 on his way to a ninth-place finish. The 39-year-old is reportedly gearing up to compete at Ironman Nice in September, a race that seemingly would play into his incredible biking talents.

First things first, though–the word is that Wurf will be back helping his Ineos teammates at another classic event on Wednesday. Maybe he’ll aim for a swim/ run double after that one.

This article originally appeared in Triathlon Magazine, written by Kevin MacKinnon