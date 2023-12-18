Israel-Premier Tech pulls out of women’s team sponsorship for 2024

Israel – Premier Tech will not continue as co-title sponsor for IPT Tech Roland in 2024. The announcement was made on social media on Sunday. “The team will continue as Roland Cycling Team in 2024. After two years of sponsorship, IPT and Roland Cycling Team’s general manager Ruben Contreras have made the mutual decision to part ways due to different visions for the team going forward,” the statement read.

Roland to be sole sponsor in 2024

The Swiss-based team was founded in 2018, known then as Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team. Roland became title sponsor in 2022. In February of that year, it was announced that IPT would be co-title sponsor. At the time, IPT owner Sylvan Adams said that , “this is our initial entry into women’s professional cycling.”

The IPT statement added that it has the intention of returning to the women’s peloton in the future, but for 2024, the focus will be on the men’s ProTeam and ContiTeam.

Former national champion Maggie Coles-Lyster joined IPT-Roland mid-2023 after her Spanish ZAAF team had financial and logistical difficulties. That was the Canadian’s third team for 2023, following the collapse of the B&B Hotels squad with which she had initially signed.