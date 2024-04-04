Visma Lease a Bike says Jonas Vingegaard is “stable and conscious” after his scary crash during Thursday’s Itzulia Basque Country racing. Vista LAB’s star was among the dozen racers that fell hard during the closing kilometres of stage 4. The crash was serious enough that racing was neutralized.

Vingegaard was carried out of a ditch on a stretcher and carried to hospital in an ambulance. His team has now updated fans on his condition. The Tour de France winner appears to have escaped the crash serious injuries, but not as serious as many initially feared. Several broken ribs and a broken collarbone the main injuries Visma Lease a Bike are reporting at this point. Vingegaard remains in hospital at this time.