Jackass star Steve-o challenged Machine Gun Kelly to a ride-off

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the Jackass boys are back. In the latest edition of the franchise, Jackass Forever, they do their usual mix of painful or nasty gags perform a variety of stunts and gross-out gags on the big screen for the first time. There are quite a few celebrities who join in the fun, including singer Machine Gun Kelly.

In the trailer, you can see Steve-o, wearing a polka dot jersey, challenging MGK to a duel by bike. Of course, this is Jackass, so it’s not a normal bike. As you can see, there are two giant hands in front of both riders. The slower you pedal, the closer the hand gets to you, eventually swatting you into the pool.

Sounds like some of the best training motivation you could ever get. Check it out below.