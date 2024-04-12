Jonas Vingegaard currently unable to fly out of Spain on normal plane due to lung damage

In the wake of a harrowing cycling crash during the Tour of the Basque Country race, Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard finds himself in a delicate medical situation.

Vingegaard is being treated at Txagorritxu Hospital in Vitoria, Spain. Following surgery, he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring, particularly concerning his pneumothorax, a condition characterized by air trapped between the lung and chest wall. This complication not only prolongs his stay in Spain but also casts doubt on his participation in the upcoming Tour de France. According to Spanish news site as.com, there was the suggestion of the possibility of Vingegaard’s transfer to Denmark via a medicalized plane.

Air travel not reccomended after pneumothorax

For patients with pneumothorax caused by injury, experts recommend a two-week waiting period before air travel, according to Medical Air Service. Despite this, ambulance aircraft offer a safe option for transporting such patients. These specialized aircraft, typically accommodating a single patient, are equipped with medical facilities akin to modern intensive care units. Crucially, cabin pressure can be adjusted during the flight to mimic ground-level conditions, ensuring no exacerbation of pneumothorax. This adjustment prevents worsening of the condition, making ambulance flights feasible and safe for pneumothorax patients.

In cases like Vingegaard’s, where air travel is imperative but conventional means are unsuitable, ambulance aircraft can be used. These specialized planes provide the flexibility to adjust cabin pressure, a decisive factor in ensuring the patient’s safety.

Adjusting cabin pressure to reduce risks while flying

Adjusting cabin pressure to mimic sea-level conditions is pivotal in mitigating risks associated with pneumothorax. By regulating pressure levels, ambulance aircraft prevent exacerbation of the condition, safeguarding the patient’s health throughout the journey.

The Danish pro crashed a week ago along with Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič. Evenepoel suffered a broken collarbone, and Roglic had a very bad road rash. Vingegaard was the worst off. The rider was admitted to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with fractures in his ribs and collarbone, along with lung damage. Vingegaard, 27, took victories in the Tour de France in both 2022 and 2023. He is aiming for a third consecutive win this summer, but the severity of the crash casts doubt on his participation. His Visma – Lease a Bike spokesperson said he had a successful operation on his collarbone.

The update also said it is not yet clear how long this will take.

It has not been a good few weeks for the Dutch team. His Belgian teammate and Classics specialist, Wout van Aert suffered a serious crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 27, affecting contenders like Jasper Stuyven and Biniam Girmay. Approximately a dozen riders were involved in the crash with 68 km left in the race. Van Aert addressed the public for the first time since the fateful day.

“I’m recovering from injuries sustained during my crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. While many injuries are improving, my ribs remain a limiting factor, preventing training,” he said in a video message. “Thus, I won’t participate in the Giro d’Italia. It’s disappointing to miss my second goal of the season, but prioritizing my health is crucial for recovery.”