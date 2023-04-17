Jonathan Vaughters calls foul on Tadej Pogačar’s win at Amstel Gold

Tadej Pogačar took an impressive solo win at Amstel, but did he have a bit of help? The Slovenian rode away from the field for the final 30 km in a spectacular display of strength, but not everyone was impressed.

At some points the lead car were much too close to Pog, seemingly giving him draft. On April 6th, Erlend Blikra and Stian Fredheim of the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team went 1-2 at the Pays de la Loire Tour, but it was not without controversy. In the final corner Blikra was right behind the TV moto, and it certainly seemed like he got some slipstream.

The UCI has been cracking down on team cars giving help to riders. For 2023, follow cars have to be 25 m behind their riders in time trials. This comes after many calling out the common practice of team cars loading their racks with multiple bikes, and driving so close behind riders they actually give them a “push” from air flow.

On Sunday, Vaughters tweeted, “Oh come on!” He was referring to the proximity of the vehicle and Pog.

After the race, the Slovenian said he couldn’t avoid it. “I don’t like it. But this happens all the time when you are in the head of the race,” he said. “They pass, they sink back again. That’s how it always goes in the race. I can’t do much about it. I can only cycle as fast as possible. The car was too close, but I don’t think the moment lasted too long.”