Julian Alaphilippe absolutely ripped off Alison Jackson (even used the same Céline Dion song)

Remember when the Queen of cycling TikTok (oh, and Paris-Roubaix winner), Alison Jackson, made a fabulous lip sync dance with her EF teammates to Celine Dion?

WELL I SURE DO.

Julian Allaphilippe and his Soudal Quick-Step cronies may want to familiarize themselves with the Internet before doing a total rip-off of the current national road champion.

The Belgian team was unveiling its new kit for 2024, and because errbody loves to dance now on social media, they decided to post a video of them doing a little jig on Friday, singing along to Celine Dion’s “It’s all coming back to me now.”

WHICH WAS THE EXACT SAME SONG THAT JACKSON DID WITH HER EF PALS IN JANUARY 2023!

I mean, to be fair, Loulou does have some moves, and his lip syncing ain’t bad BUT STILL <INSERT OUTRAGE HERE.>

Check out Jackson and company’s little ditty below.

AND THEN CHECK OFF THE HACK JOB DONE BY SOUDAL QUICK-STEP BELOW.

Happy Friday.