Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-Quick Step merger abandoned

The merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-Quick Step appears to have been called off. A report from Sporza indicates that the merger will not proceed, and Patrick Lefevere, along with Czech investor Zdenek Bakala, will continue their partnership with Soudal-Quick Step until 2025. What this means in terms of Remco Evenepoel’s spot on the team remains uncertain.

In September, the cycling world was rocked by the revelation that the merger between these two prominent teams was not merely a rumour. Jumbo-Visma, aware of Jumbo’s sponsorship ending in 2024 and seeking financial support, engaged in discussions. Dutch billionaire Robert van de Wallen, a member of the Jumbo-Visma Supervisory Board, held talks with Bakala during the summer. Eventually, team managers Richard Plugge and Patrick Lefevere also became involved in the discussions.

The report also confirmed that Jumbo-Visma has in fact partnered with the global e-commerce giant Amazon, although the exact nature of their collaboration remains unclear.

According to a reliable source, Lefevere and Bakala are expected to continue their joint project until 2025, although the latter is inclined toward a gradual exit after that season.