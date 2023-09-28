Did Amazon just deliver latest twist in the wild Jumbo-Visma/Soudal Quick-Step merger circuis?

There is yet another major twist in the alleged Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step merger. As if the spectacle around a potential merger of cycling’s two powerhouse squads, and notoriously former rivals, wasn’t wild enough, one of the world’s largest companies is, apparently, entering the fray.

Late Thursday, a Dutch marketer, Chris Woerts revealed on the show Vandaag Inside (Today Inside) that none other than e-commerce giant Amazon is among the potential sponsors for the new super-squad. Wielerflits quickly countered that claim, suggesting that, while Amazon may join as a sponsor, the monolithic brand would not be seeking a role as title sponsor.

Amazon already has a connection with the Jumbo-Visma half of the rumoured merger squad. The team’s docuseries, All In, was produced by and broadcast on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime.

Amazon is also not the only major U.S. tech brand the wildly churning rumour mill has tied to the alleged rumour. Earlier this week, Apple was touted as a potential sponsor of the new squad, whatever form the team may take.

Despite the initial unlikelihood of this mega-merger between two rival teams, it seems more and more likely that something is, in fact happening.

If it is officially confirmed that the teams are merging, and time is running out for an official position to be made public, that will be just the first act in this circus. There is all kinds of speculation surrounding what riders will choose to stay with the team, and what riders will be allowed to stay with the team. If the word on the street is true, one star, Primoz Roglic, is already halfway out the door. Then there’s sorting out the team’s equipment, sponsors, staff and structure. Should be a wild off-season.

What does this mean for cycling fans?

Jumbo-Visma seemed unstoppable in 2023, dominating all three of the season’s Grand Tours to the point where fans showed signs they may turn on the too-successful squad. Maybe this merger between two of Cycling’s great households could be the one thing that loosens the team’s grip on the peloton. After all, with rosters overfull of stars, new equipment deals to be negotiated and all the other pains of a merger still to be suffered, this could still go nearly as sideways as the fabled connection between Montague and Capulet. Things already almost went sideways at the Vuelta with just Jumbo-Visma’s star’s conflicting interests to manage. Add in the outsized personalities of Patrick Lefevere and Remco Evenepoel and who knows what could happen?