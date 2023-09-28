Jumbo-Visma informed UCI about possible merger with Soudal Quick-Step

Could the mega-merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step really be happening? According to Het Laatste Nieuws, there’s lots going on. Although Patrick Lefevere, the CEO of Soudal Quick-Step, is still being cagey about the deal, denying recent rumors suggesting he visited Jumbo-Visma’s service course in Den Bosch, there are lots of other signs that it may be happening.

Big bull shit gentlemen👊🏾. I was never ever in the service course of @JumboVismaRoad only when they were launching the virtual one https://t.co/kXprYSt30u — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) September 27, 2023

Het Laatste Nieuws confirmed that this week, in Breda, discussions took place between a representative from Jumbo-Visma and a delegation from Specialized, the bicycle brand affiliated with Soudal Quick-Step.

Meeting with UCI

The report goes on to say that their sources indicate that Soudal, the primary sponsor, was not yet directly involved in these discussions. Het Laatste Nieuws has also got word that that the UCI (International Cycling Union) has been made aware of the proposed merger plan for 2024. Last week, Plugge held a meeting with UCI President David Lappartient. Additionally, there is an upcoming scheduled call involving Plugge, the UCI, and a representative from Soudal Quick-Step, insider sources have revealed to the Belgian paper.

Approval needed soon

Any more details of these discussions are still not known. But if it is going to happen, things need to advance quickly. Should the merger be pursued before 2024, it will require UCI approval. As well, the UCI has rules regarding the WorldTour licenses. To meet these requirements, the UCI must receive a bank guarantee and comprehensive team information, including the team’s official name, head office address, paying agent details, CEO, principal sponsors, team leaders, and the roster of riders by no later than October 15.

Not meeting this deadline could lead to the imposition of financial penalties. That being said, it should be noted that these regulations do provide some room for flexibility in specific extraordinary situations. As an example, in the prior year, the French team B&B was granted three extensions to submit their license application. That extension still wasn’t enough to prevent the team from going completely south, however, leaving dozens of riders without jobs.