Justin Trudeau supports continuing with 2020 Olympics, for now

As questions about the viability of the 2020 Olympic Games grow louder, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced his continued support for the Games proceeding as planned, for now.

Trudeau was asked during his daily press briefing on COVID-19 pandemic if he thinks Canadian athletes should be going to the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have heard directly from Prime Minister Abe that he is intent on continuing to hold these Olympics. I congratulate him for that decision,” responded Trudeau.

Trudeau did acknowledge that there is doubt, among athletes and supporters, about the status of the Games.

“I think that’s an important question that many athletes and coaches and family members are asking themselves,” Trudeau added, “as they continue their training as they need to.”

The 2020 Olympic Games are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned, starting on July 24, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

The status of the COVID-19 outbreak constantly changing. With such uncertainty, Canadian Prime Minister is waiting until closer to the Games scheduled date before choosing a course of Canadian athletes.

“We will be making further decisions in a few more months,” said Trudeau. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian athletes would be part of that decision-making process.

International Olympic Committee and Japanese government intent on going ahead with 2020 Games

The IOC has stated as recently as Tuesday, March 17 that it intends to proceed with the 2020 Games as planed. The Olympic body stated it “remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months’ time.” The IOC added that “any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive”

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has also stated his ongoing support for the 2020 Olympics. Shinzo stated “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus.”