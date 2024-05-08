Kaden Groves on Giro break: ‘A bit of help from the motos’

It was not a great day for Alpecin-Deceuninck or its sprinter, Kaden Groves, after a breakaway stole the stage from the fastmen.

Cofidis rider Benjamin Thomas outsprinted his breakaway companions to win Stage 5, beating Michael Valgren, EF Education-EasyPost, Andrea Pietrobon (Team Polti Kometa), and Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ). Wednesday’s stage was 178 km, from Genova to Lucca.

Alpecin-Deceuninck tactics under fire

Many in the peloton criticized Groves’ team for its tactics. Alpecin-Deceuninck dominated the early parts stage, setting a blistering pace on the 15km Passo del Bracco. They initially caused trouble for many sprint rivals but later eased up. However, when the peloton and sprinters teams started to try and pull back the break, they were nowhere to be seen.

“Chapeau Alpecin, eh,” Lidl-Trek’s Edward Theuns said after the race. Groves said the break was very quick, but said they might have had a bit of help.

A bit of help from motos?

“I don’t know, the break was just incredibly fast, and I’m guessing a bit of help from the motos. But these stages happen every now and then,” he said in an interview with Eurosport. “It was a super strong breakaway, and probably the tailwind had a lot to do with it as well.”

With reduced numbers, Groves had a hard time in the leadout in the finale. He would finish 15th.

The 25-year-old did admit that perhaps his team could have used different tactics. “We used a lot of energy early, I think that cost us a bit in the end, trying to bring back the break,” Groves said.

We had a plan and we executed the early part really well, and unfortunately got a little bit lost in the final, but the breakaway took the win anyway, so I’m happy to stay upright in those finishes anyway.”

Thankfully, there are still several flat stages remaining at the Giro, so Groves still has a chance for a big result.

Kaden Groves on the break, and what went wrong

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains in pink, finishing safely in the bunch. He has 46 seconds on last year’s runner-up, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers.)

Thursday’s 180-km stage is a lumpier day, from Viareggio to Rapolano terme.

