Kaitlin Armstrong appeals murder conviction

Kaitlin Armstrong has initiated the appeals process following her recent conviction for the murder of professional gravel cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin on May 11, 2022. On Nov. 17, she received a 90-year prison sentence. A court document reveals that Armstrong submitted a notice of appeal on Wednesday, Nov. 27, although the document does not provide details regarding the grounds for her appeal, according to KVUE.

Additionally, there have been recent developments in Armstrong’s case. On Thursday, Nov. 30, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that the District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss the “escape causing bodily injury” charge against Armstrong. This charge stemmed from Armstrong’s attempted escape from police custody on October 11.

Garza explained that the decision to drop the charge was made after consultation with both law enforcement and Wilson’s family.

Fled to Costa Rica

Following Wilson’s death on May 11, Armstrong fled for Costa Rica. Subsequently, on May 17, 2022, a homicide warrant was issued for Armstrong based on video surveillance that depicted a Jeep resembling hers near the site where Wilson’s body was discovered. Armstrong had sold that Jeep at a greatly reduce price before fleeing the country.

On the run from the Feds

While eluding authorities, Armstrong successfully evaded capture, sparking an extensive manhunt by US Marshals. Her apprehension occurred 43 days later. Reports suggest that during her time as a fugitive, Armstrong underwent cosmetic surgery to change her appearance and was found in possession of two passports, one of which was believed to belong to her sister.

Guilty verdict

The jury in Travis County determined her culpability for first-degree murder, a charge that carries the potential for a prison term of up to 99 years. Ultimately, the sentence was 90 years.

After the verdict was delivered, emotional moments unfolded as Wilson’s close ones, including her younger sister, Christie Armstrong, embraced each other, shedding tears openly.