Kaitlin Armstrong sentence announced for murder of Moriah Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong will be going to prison for 90 years for the murder of Moriah Wilson. On Friday, a Texas jury announced its decision after deliberating for over two hours. Earlier, the prosection told the 12 jurors the yoga instructor should serve at least 40 years.

On Thursday, the jury delivered a guilty verdict in the case of Armstrong, a 35-year-old woman charged with the first-degree murder of professional gravel cyclist Wilson. Armstrong was convicted of the crime, which occurred in May 2022, and the verdict was rendered by the Travis County panel.

BREAKING: We are back in the courtroom and the jury will soon enter to hand down the sentence for convicted murderer Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong could face anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison for her crime. #KaitlinArmstrong Photo Courtesy: @MikalaCompton pic.twitter.com/scbjGmhsyV — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) November 17, 2023

Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty for the slaying that occurred on May 11, 2022. Following the verdict, there were emotional scenes as Wilson’s loved ones, including her younger sister Christie Armstrong, hugged, with tears openly flowing.

Caitlin Cash up on witness stand with a letter. “Kaitlin, I want you to know that I fought for Mo with everything I had that night.” She stares straight at the woman found guilty of murdering her friend, Moriah Wilson. — Mills Hayes (@MillsHayesTV) November 17, 2023



Armstrong also had a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. She fled to Costa Rica immediately following Wilson’s death and remained missing for over 40 days. Ultimately, she was apprehended in Costa Rica and extradited to the United States in July 2022 to face these charges. Just weeks before the trial, Armstrong attempted to escape custody during a medical appointment, resulting in an additional felony charge of escape causing bodily injury.