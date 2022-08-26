Colin Strickland regrets buying Kaitlin Armstrong a gun

Pro gravel racer, Colin Strickland, wished he hadn’t bought accused killer Kaitlin Armstrong a gun, according to court records. Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica in July in connection with the murder of Moriah Wilson. Wilson was shot to death on May 11.

Following the murder, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica where she evaded the authorities for 43 days. Before leaving, she had made a hasty sale of her Jeep for some fast cash. A massive manhunt was spearheaded by US Marshals, and they eventually located her in a small beach town in Costa Rica.

Armstrong allegedly went into a jealous rage after learned that Wilson, 25 had spent time with Colin Strickland.

However, new court documents filed by her attorney Rick Cofer say that Strickland told police that Armstrong was not a jealous person at all and that she was the “least volatile” woman he had ever dated.

The former Unbound winner, Strickland, apparently also told the cops that he “ shouldn’t have bought that gun.”

In his second interview with detectives he said that he made the comment because it meant it “complicated the inquiry immensely.”

Strickland also apparently told police “fuck you guys for manipulating me. Someone’s grieving but that’s not relevant.”

The recently unveiled documents also mention that that months before the shooting Wilson, Armstrong and Strickland had been at an event together. Wilson would later text Strickland saying it was a “‘strange’ weekend” for her.

Strickland texted back, apologizing for for putting Wilson in a “shitty situation” and regretting having taken Armstrong along.

During the same interview he admitted to having spent time with Wilson in October. He also said that he and Armstrong were on a break but still living together.

Wilson apparently told Strickland that Armstrong called her in October, saying her that “‘I pretty much live at Colin’s house.’