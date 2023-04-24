Kaitlin Armstrong trial begins June 26, could face up to 99 years in prison

Kaitlin Armstrong will be tried June 26 for the murder of Moriah Wilson, and if convicted, faces up to 99 years in prison.

Gravel racer Wilson was killed on May 11. Following the murder, Armstrong made a quick sale of her Jeep and fled to Costa Rica. She then lived as a fugitive for 43 days. Eventually she was arrested by federal authorities and promptly extradited back to the U.S. She has been in custody since.

Allegedly, Armstrong went into a rage when she suspected Wilson and her then-boyfriend, gravel racer Colin Strickland, were having an affair. She is suspected of driving to Wilson’s house and fatally shooting her.

On Thursday, she made a brief quick pre-trial appearance in court in Austin. Many noticed she looked noticeably different, most likely due to apparent cosmetic surgery she had when on the run. When she was arrested in Costa Rica, along with two passports, a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery was found, according to Inside Edition.

This was the first time the public had seen Armstrong since the incident. She did appear in court to plead not guilty in July 2022, however no cameras were allowed.