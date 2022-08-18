Kaitlin Armstrong’s attorneys claim cops lied in order to arrest her

The Kaitlin Armstrong trial is in October, but her attorneys are already laying groundwork for their defence. Armstrong is accused of murdering cyclist Moriah Wilson on May 11. Armstrong fled to Costa Rica where she would spend 43 days on the run. Prior to her departure, she made a quick sale of her Jeep to raise some fast cash.

Questions about the investigation

In July, a the first hearing after Armstrong returned to Austin, defense attorney Rick Cofer held a press conference. He said that cops should have investigated vandalism at Armstrong and Colin Strickland’s home. He also said the police failed to seriously investigate the possibility that Strickland had somehow been involved.

Now it seems, according to the Austin Chronicle, attorneys are ramping up their claim about the police not doing a proper job when they arrested her. According to the report, Wednesday, they “filed motions to suppress evidence and to call for what’s known as a Franks hearing, a court proceeding wherein Armstrong’s counsel will seek to ‘traverse’ the warrant by proving to a judge that the information establishing probable cause is false.”

Costa Rica was an impulsive reaction to the murder

The Austin Chronicle reported that Cofer planned to file motions that would “address serious issues in the case against Kaitlin.” As far as Armstrong heading to Costa Rica, Cofer says she did it as a result of being in a state of shock.

“Imagine waking up on May 13 and you’re Kait Armstrong. Your partner and lover of three and a half years had just spent nine hours at the police headquarters being interrogated for murder.”

The report goes on to say that Cofer explained that police took Armstrong from her home in handcuffs in front of her neighbours. They interrogated her quickly, but the cops told her that bringing her in was “all a mistake.”

Armstrong felt fear and terror

The authorities had to release Armstrong when her birth date on a 2018 misdemeanor warrant and in the Austin Police system did not match up. The outstanding warrant was for Armstrong failing to pay a Botox bill.

On May 13, Cofer said Armstrong woke up and found that her house had been vandalized. “Not knowing you were safe; not knowing what role, if any, the people in your life may have played in the death of Mo Wilson. Imagine the fear and terror, but most importantly the shock, that Kait Armstrong had to feel. It makes a lot of sense that she would want to be with family in New York,” Cofer said.