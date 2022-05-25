Kaitlin Armstrong’s parents think she’s innocent and Strickland could have had many other lovers

“We love you Katy and we’re going to figure this out,” Michael Armstrong, father of alleged killer, said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Federal agents are looking for Armstrong following the killing of Moriah Wilson on May 11. Following her death, Austin police launched an investigation, labelling it a suspicious death. That evening, her roommate discovered her bloodied body. Hours earlier, she had been swimming with Colin Strickland, a gravel pro racer and partner of Armstrong, who is originally from Detroit.

“I love you, and I believe that you’re not capable of doing this,” her mother Sharon Armstrong, told GMA.

Police said that Armstrong’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video near the scene of the crime, and that the motive was based on jealousy. Strickland later revealed that he and Wilson had been having a secret relationship.

7 Action News in Michigan spoke to her parents as well on Tuesday. “They [Armstrong and Strickland] were in a long-term relationship, and they were living together. I know the media has portrayed her as a romantic rival, but that’s not the case. He was cheating on her with Anna Wilson.”

Strickland later told police that he saved Wilson’s phone number on his phone as a different contact name, so that Armstrong would not know.

“It was obvious that he was cheating on Kaitlin with Miss. Wilson and perhaps other women as well,” Michael Armstrong told 7 Action news. “My question is where were those other women the night that Anna was killed?”

Her family is concerned for her daughter’s safety. On Saturday, the police discovered that Armstrong had fled to New York days after the murder.

Federal agents have officially labelled Armstrong as a fugitive and are actively searching for her.

“I just hope she’s safe. I have no idea where she is, or I just don’t think she’s capable of doing this.” Sharon Armstrong said.