Kelsey Mitchell time trials to seventh on penultimate day of track world championships

Olympic Games sprint gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell took seventh in the time trial on Saturday’s penultimate day of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. New scratch world champion Dylan Bibic also had a good day, placing tenth in the omnium.

The day began with the women’s 500 metre time trial qualifying. Kelsey Mitchell was sixth fastest and was among the top eight who advanced. Sarah Orban couldn’t go on to the next round.

In the final Mitchell was 0.524 seconds slower than the gold medal winner Taky Marie Divine Koume of France.

In men’s individual sprint qualifying Nick Wammes posted the 12th fastest time while Ryan Dodyk was 24th. Both went on to the 1/16 round where Wammes couldn’t get the best of Surinam’s Jair Tjon En Fa and Dodyk came second to Brit Hamish Turnbull.

Bibic managed seventh in the first event of the men’s omnium, the scratch. Loads of chaps seized 20 points in the tempo race, but Bibic, who started at the fence, couldn’t join in on the fun. At least he wasn’t docked 20 points like five competitors. However, 16th place sifted him down the table.

Bibic bounced back big time in the elimination race, the Race of the Dreaded Flashing Light. Bibic was third, which lifted him back up to seventh overall with only the points race to go.

In the points race, Bibic started at the rail. There were 100 laps to ride, with a sprint every 10 laps. In the first 20 laps Bibic dropped two places. He attacked at the midway point of the race, jumping back up to 7th. A hectic final 20 laps saw Bibic drop down a spot. Ineos’s British Tour of Poland title holder Ethan Hayter repeated as world champion.

The women’s individual pursuit qualifying isn’t the most forgiving track discipline. Only the top four continue. Sarah van Dam placed 12th and Ruby West was 19th.

Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster took part in the hand-slinging fun of the women’s madison. The duo experienced some difficulties and ended up 12th with -20 points, although the Irish were -60.