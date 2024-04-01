Lance Armstrong to compete at Enhanced Games

The first major name for the 2024 Enhanced Games has been announced, and it’s none other than former professional cyclist, Lance Armstrong.

The controversial event is the brainchild of an Australian entrepreneur who is creating an alternative to the Olympic Games. At these Games. athletes are free to participate without drug testing and are encouraged to embrace performance-enhancing drugs. Aaron D’Souza is on a mission to change the way people think about doping in the sports world. The organization’s website features a list of “enhanced world records,” celebrating achievements of athletes who had their medals revoked for doping.

No cycling, but swimming and running

There is no cycling, but instead the competition will include five sports disciplines: track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports. The Games are planned to be held on an annual basis.

Armstrong was a competitive swimmer before eventually shifting to triathlons and ultimately cycling. He said that he was never as good in traditional American sports like football or baseball, so his mother enrolled him in swiming.

“I joined the swim team when I was 12, and I was the worst kid in the pool, I was put with a group of 7-year-olds,” he said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. However he quickly advanced and became much quicker in the pool.

First international event for Armstrong in over a decade

This will mark the first time in years that the former cyclist is competing on a major international event. His seven Tours de Frances were stripped when he confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs such as EPO.

“I’m excited to compete at the Enhanced Games in swimming, which as a sport, is my first love,” he said. Naturally, many were asking about the optics of going to an event where PEDs are not only allowed, but encouraged to use.

“I know at first it sounds weird that I’d go to the Games where doping is legal,” he said. “But just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should,” he posted on X. “There is no way I’ll be doing any illegal drugs before or during them. The only substance I’ll be bringing with me is a six pack of Shiner Bock.”

Education first at the Games

In fact, the Texas native said that if anything, he hopes to educate athletes about doping. Not a how-to, but the dangers of using PEDs.

“My life was turned upside down after I doped, and I lost many friends, and a lot of money,” he said. “Although I’ve said before I’d probably do it all over again, I hope I convince some of the younger generation that it isn’t worth it.”

In fact, just because doping is allowed, Brett Fraser, chief athletics officer of the Enhanced Games and former Olympian, says it’s fine to compete clean at the EG. “You can be a natural athlete and compete at the Enhanced Games,” he told Cyclist. “I can’t wait to see natural athletes competing among enhanced athletes. Because maybe taking all these enhancements actually doesn’t help performance in the long run.”

On sportpersonship

Armstrong recently came under fire for a controversial take about this current generation of cyclists versus his, saying they were much different.

“This generation now, these guys go hammer, race each other, some guy will lose. The guy who wins is waiting at the finish line,” he said. “They’re fucking hugging it out…I’m like, what?”

He went on to say that “You’re just waiting there so you can all hug this out? After you just lost? I’m not saying that our generation was the way to do it or that I was proud. I think it’s kind of cool to see, but it wasn’t like that for us. Never even crossed my mind.”

Armstrong explained that part of his motivation to beat riders would actually be based on him not liking a rival.

“I do think our generation’s racing was better. We didn’t hate each other. But even for me, nobody ever did anything to me that would have led me to be like I hate this motherfucker. I would make things up and read an article and be like, ‘well, I guess I could read it in a certain way, well, eff them,” he concluded.

Perhaps running as well?

The American said for sure he would be doing the 400 m and 800 m free events at the Enhanced Games. He is also considering track and field. “I’d actually love to do the 1500 or 5000. But not sure this old guy’s got it for track,” he said. “Pretty sure I’d wreck my knees.”

To learn more about the Enhanced Games, you can click here EnhancedGames.com