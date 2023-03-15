Lotte Kopecky wins emotional Nokere Koerse four days after her brother died

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) took an emotional win at the Nokere Koerse in Belgium on Wednesday, just four days after her brother Seppe, 29 died. Leading up to the race, her SD Worx team asked people to respect her privacy, and that she would indeed be lining up for the race.

It was another first and second for SD Worx with Lorena Wiebes coming in second over Marta Bastianelli (Team UAE ADQ). At Strade Bianche, the team went 1-2 with Demi Vollering and Kopecky, as well as at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with Kopecky and Wiebes.

Nokere Koers: Lotte Kopecky attacked on Vossenhol-Tiegemberg and is in a front group of 4 with 6” lead on the peloton on Holstraat. #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/3qMymq3Ah8 — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) March 15, 2023

Kopecky was active early in the 129 km race. She attacked on the Tiegemberg, just 45 km in. Although six riders managed to get clear, it was eventually reeled in. WIth 30 km to go, Kopecky went clear with Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma).

But the Belgian was too strong on the cobbles and went clear with 8 km remaining. Behind, the chase floundered and ultimately Wiebes would take second.

“I think I raced with two today,” Kopecky said after the race.