SD Worx makes it a one-two at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

On Saturday Lotte Kopecky added the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to her palmares in the fourth round of the 2023 UCI Women’s WorldTour in Belgium. The Belgian, who plies her trade for SD Worx, took the Ronde de Vlaanderen and Strade Bianche titles last season. SD Worx worked the ol’ one-two, as new addition Lorena Wiebes came runner-up.

🇧🇪 Lotte Kopecky wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad! Is the arrival of Wiebes at SD Worx bad for Kopecky? Hell no! 🥈Wiebes

🥉Bastianelli#OHNwomen #OHN23 pic.twitter.com/6w8MUgwaDu — Domestique (@Domestique___) February 25, 2023

The Course

Measuring 132.2 km from Ghent to Ninove, the race took in most of the climbs, cobbles and cobbled climbs as the chaps’ edition. The most important points were near the finish, with Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur (1 km of 9.2 percent) arriving with 16.5 km to go and the Bosberg climb (1 km of 5.8%) four kilometres later.

Unlike in the men’s race, the reigning champ was back to defend her title. Annemiek van Vleuten recently came in fourth in Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines. The Canadian contingent was Alison Jackson and Sara Poidevin of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and Gabrielle Pilote- Fortin of Cofidis.

For most of the race, there were no breaks, but plenty of attrition. The Molenberg at 40 km to go split the peloton, with 20 riders off the front. Big names like van Vleuten; Demi Vollering; Lotte Kopecky; and Trek-Segafredo’s Elisas, both Balsamo and Longo Borghini, were included.

When the gap was sewn up, Cuban Arlenis Sierra of Movistar bolted, Kopecky used the Muur to light out after her and Georgi Pfeiffer tried to make the junction.

Kopecky has gone clear and is in pursuit of Sierra, with @pfeiffergeorgi the 3rd rider on the road as the charge from the peloton comes.💥 #OHN23 #OHNWomen pic.twitter.com/51MzkJPy1G — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) February 25, 2023

Kopecky joined the Cuban and then dispatched her on the Bosberg. Sierra was still the Belgian’s closest pursuer going into the final 5 km. UAE Team ADQ worked in the peloton to close the gaps and absorbed Sierra.

#OHN23 – 🏁 2 km Final kilometers for 🇧🇪 Lotte Kopecky! The peloton is chasing 25" seconds behind her.#OHNwomen pic.twitter.com/6WcNWJKDT3 — Omloop Nieuwsblad (@OmloopHNB) February 25, 2023

Movistar pitched in to help Trek and UAE pull back Kopecky but to no avail. Her teammate Lorena Wiebes placed runner-up and UAE’s Marta Bastianelli rounded out the podium

The next round of the Women’s WorldTour is Strade Bianche next Saturday.



2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

1) Lotte Kopecky (Belgian/SD Worx) 3:32:54

2) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx) +0:11

3) Marta Bastianelli (Italy/UAE Team ADQ) s.t.

31) Alison Jackson (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +2:04

105) Sara Poidevin (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +12:47