Mads Pedersen update after crashing out of Dwars door Vlaanderen

A huge crash took its toll on the Dwars door Vlaanderen favourites today, notably Wout van Aert who was forced to skip the rest of the Classics. The Belgian sustained fractured ribs and collarbone in a crash which took out several riders, including Gent – Wevelgem winner, Mads Pedersen.

According to Danish outlet, Ekstra Bladet, Pedersen returned to the bus after the race after trying to continue in the race. His exact condition has not yet been officially announced, but according to the report, some optimism about the Dane’s chances of riding the upcoming classics includin the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Meanwhile, his teammates Jasper Stuyven and Alex have both been taken to the hospital for examination.

Dangerous section of course

Lidl-Trek directeur said where the crash occurred is always dangerous. “It’s a famous place. And, it’s right at the entrance to Kanarieberg,” He said. It’s super dangerous because the riders come in at high speed, and everyone knows you have to be in front. It’s the same every time.

Rast added that Mads Pedersen was examined immediately after the crash as he wanted to continue.

Concussion check

“Mads was checked for concussion,” The Swiss former pro said. “The others didn’t continue, so they weren’t checked.”

The Dane was allowed to continue after the check but withdrew shortly after. However, given that he rode back to the bus seems promising, Rast said.

Brutal day for Wout van Aert

The news from van Aert’s team was not nearly as positive. Following the race, the Visma – Lease a Bike team issued a statement concerning van Aert’s injuries. It stated that Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in the crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. A broken collarbone and several broken ribs were diagnosed in hospital. It is unclear how long his recovery will take. bBt he will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and the Amstel Gold Race.

That is terrible news for the Belgian who had been focusing on the Classics as his main goals of the year.

It was definitely a mixed day for Visma – Lease a Bike. American Matteo Jorgenson took the win, but losing van Aert is definitely a big horrible turn of events.