Team releases news about Wout van Aert’s injuries and effects on Classic season

Bad news for Wout van Aert: after a horrible crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen his Classics season is done. During the second-last race in Flanders Week, the day was ruined by a brutal spill that injured Belgian superstar, as well as Jasper Stuyven and Biniam Girmay.

After the race, Visma – Lease a Bike team released a statement about van Aert’s injuries.

“Update on Wout van Aert: Unfortunately, Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in the crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen today,” a post on X read. “A broken collarbone and several broken ribs were diagnosed in hospital. It is unclear how long his recovery will take. He will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race. We wish Wout all the best and a speedy recovery!”

Classics season was Wout van Aert’s focus

This is a real bummer for the Belgian who made the Classics season his main focus for 2024. Wout van Aert faced his second crash within a week, with the previous one occurring during the E3 Saxo Classic on the Paterberg. Following his fall, Mathieu van der Poel seized the opportunity, launching an attack with 44 km left.

This move secured van der Poel’s victory in Friday’s mini-Tour of Flanders E3 Saxo Classic, the sixth one-day race of the 2024 UCI WorldTour. This triumph marked van der Poel’s inaugural win in the E3, following two prior podium finishes, and his first road victory of the season. Despite his efforts, van Aert was unable to reel in van der Poel and settled for third place.

Condensed ‘cross season with road in mind

Van Aert condensed his cyclocross season, with the goal being some big wins in the Classics.

On Wednesday, the crash occurred shortly after the Berg Ten Houte climb. With crosswinds influencing the race dynamics and Lidl-Trek controlling the pace at the front, the peloton began to fragment, and the climb added to the separation. Following a smaller incident involving two riders, a significant crash ensued, involving approximately a dozen riders. This occurred with 68 km still to go.

Van Aert’s skinsuit lay in shreds, and he cried in pain. He was placed into an ambulance for further medical attention. Alongside him, Stuyven, Girmay, and Michele Gazzoli from Astana also had to abandon the race.