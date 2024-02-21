Marie Osmond loves cycling with her grandkids

Marie Osmond, the American singer, TV host and actress, loves getting out there on two wheels. Especially with her grandkids. ‘If I’m at the end of the life I want to spend time with my family,’ she said to The Daily Mail, (I know, I know.) “One reason I stay in good shape is because I want to go bike riding with my grandkids. I want to be the fun grandma and you can’t do that if you don’t feel great.”

Being active with her grandkids is important to her, so they can separate the celebrity from the “cool grandmother.”

“Those are my priorities for me. I want my grandkids to know me, not the Marie Osmond they see on TV but I want them to know who I am and that’s a real time commitment,’ she said. “It’s funny this Christmas my eight year old grandson asked me if I was kind of famous and I said no not me because I don’t want them to see me as a famous person and I want them to see me as me,’ she shared.

It’s not just cycling that keeps her heart pumping.

“I jumped out of a plane with my daughters because I had a fear of heights and I wanted to tackle it. I also went to Iceland and Greenland with my husband so I was wanting to go.”

Being active is important to her, whether it’s cycling or just getting outside.

“As for exercise, I walk three or four times a week. I really can’t walk every day because I’m just too busy; I have my career and my grandkids,’ she relayed. ‘I’m a big advocate for walking – though I just do it when I can – and I love audiobooks; I listen to them when I walk because I’m a multitasker. I love to exercise and learn at the same time.”