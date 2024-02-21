Marion Rousse claps back at Patrick Lefevere’s latest rant about Julian Alaphilippe

Marion Rousse has had enough with Quick Step’s big boss’s public criticism of both her and her husband, former world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

In an interview with the Flemish media Humo on Monday, Lefevere once again criticized the French rider. “I think there have been too many parties and too much alcohol at home,” the Belgian said. Julian is under the control of Marion Rousse. I spoke to him in November. We were with Marion and his manager Dries Smets. I said, ‘It can’t go on like this. If you still do something wrong, I’ll fire you right away.’”

On Wednesday, the Tour de France Femmes director did not mince words against the 69-year-old Belgian, posting a scathing message in French to Lefevere.

“Whatever Mr. Lefevere’s feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he is doing. So no, I don’t drink alcohol, ever. We also didn’t during the holidays because with a 3-year-old, we prefer to feel good in the morning. You will not succeed either, as you have already mentioned to me, in preventing me from working to keep myself busy and stay with Julian for the duration of his career,” her message began. “The work that I do continues to fascinate me, and I am busy with plenty of projects. From now on, please stop speaking wrongly and show respect and

class.”

This isn’t the first time Lefevere has been publicly critical of Alaphilippe. In December 2022, he said that the French rider needs to step it up in the 2023 season. “Julian Alaphilippe has a champion’s salary, so he must confirm that he is still one,” he said. “He owes me revenge.” He went on to say that riders like Alaphilippe seem to have a track record of crashes and accidents. “I don’t care, but in recent years, he has not won much (two wins in 2022). Yes, he had a lot of bad luck, but it’s always the same ones who are lucky and the same ones who have the bad luck.”

Lefevere has yet to respond to Rousse’s social media post. But don’t worry, give it time.