Mathieu van der Poel accidentally had his hair dyed blond and it’s all rather hilarious

Big news in cycling today. Matt Stephens, in a segment on his Instagram for Zwift Academy, was doing a cheeky little segment about blow dryers. In the clip, he says that while in Spain at the Hotel Syncrosfera, he’s going to test out the Cartec model. And who else will he test it on but four-time world champion, yellow jersey wearer and one of cycling’s best: Mathieu van der Poel.

But this scintillating story takes a left turn when MvdP shows up with a very blond coif. When asked what happened to the Alpecin- Deceuninck’s new hairdo, it turns out that his girlfriend Roxanne Bertels made a bit of a boo-boo during a barber session at home.

Mathieu “Blonds have more Fun” der Poel, whose hair is usually a bit more brown said that she was working on his hair when she slipped up with the colour. The everso stoic champion explained what happened.

“My girlfriend made a mistake with a spray,” the stoic cyclist said. “It turned out blond. You get used to it.”

The Dutch rider is set to start his ‘cross season Nov. 27 at the cyclocross world cup in Hulst, Belgium, assuming he can get over the new hair colour.