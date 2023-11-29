Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel went for a bonkers hilly training ride

Foes at the races, bros on the road? Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel got some solid miles in on Wednesday in Spain, putting in an impressive day of training. The current world road race champion and the world time trial champion were in Calpe along with some of van der Poel’s teammates and training partners, including Siebe Roesems, Noah Vandenbranden and Freddy Ovett.

The group went 123.46 km, in just over four hours. Given they climbed 2,211 m, the average speed being 30.6 km/h is pretty impressive. Since Evenepoel was riding with several of MvdP’s teammates (some like their leader, have opted to not upload their data to Strava) the Belgian jokingly titled his ride, “FC ALPECIN.” (Football club Alpecin.)

Evenopoel, like van der Poel, has begun his training for the race season in 2024. The Dutchman, however, will be racing much sooner–he’s slated to begin his ‘cross season in December, with the goal of defending his rainbow jersey. Currently, van der Poel has the special distinction of being able to wear two maillots arc-en-ciel: elite road and CX. Van der Poel will ride his first ‘cross race Dec. 22 at the Zilvermeercross in Mol.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck won’t have to worry about his arch-rival Wout van Aert, or world MTB champion making a run for his title at the 2024 ‘cross worlds in Tabor, Czech Republic. The riders from Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers have said they will be riding a much shorter cyclocross season, as they want to focus more on the road season.