Mel Pemble takes second in TT at 2024 para-track worlds

Mel Pemble from Victoria, B.C., secured the silver medal in the Women’s C3 500m time trial at the 2024 UCI para-track world championships held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. She clocked in at 39.573 seconds, narrowly missing out on the gold by just 0.093 seconds behind the Chinese gold medalist Xiaomei Wang. Aniek Van Den Aarsen from the Netherlands claimed the bronze medal in the event.

Cycling Canada has a six-member team competing in Brazil. Racing continues over the next few days, concluding Sunday.