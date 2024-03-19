Team Canada heads to Rio for the 2024 UCI para-track world championships

Cycling Canada is sending a six-member team to compete in the 2024 UCI para-track world championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from March 20-24, leading up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Among the team members, Alexandre Hayward, Mel Pemble, and Keely Shaw, who secured medals at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile, in November 2023, will be present.

Mel Pemble, a two-time world champion in the C3 women’s omnium, is hoping to clinch another prestigious rainbow jersey to complement her illustrious collection.

“Coming into my third world championships, I feel like I’m in a better headspace than I was before heading into the 2023 worlds, because I’ve had that experience of coming in with medals under my belt,” Pemble said. “There’s also the fact that it’s a Games year and there’s added pressure to keep up those performances in the Paralympic events to secure that spot for Paris, but I’d also like to push to keep my omnium crown. It’s going to be a different approach going in with an even bigger race on the horizon.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medalists Kate O’Brien and Shaw are hoping to bring some hardware following their silver medal at the world championships in Glasgow in August 2023. They will be competing in the women’s C4 category. Lowell Taylor and Ed Veal are primed to showcase their prowess in the men’s B category.

The racing begins on March 20 and spans throughout the weekend. For start lists and livetiming, you can click here.

Team Canada

Alexandre Hayward (MC3)

Kate O’Brien (WC4)

Mel Pemble (WC3)

Keely Shaw (WC4)

Lowell Taylor / Ed Veal (MB)